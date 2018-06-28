  • Man desperate to find dog after car stolen with the Yorkie inside

    By: Matt Johnson

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is desperate to find his dog after someone stole his car with the 4-pound Yorkie inside at a South Fulton County gas station.

    The thief slid into the victim's car at a Citgo on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Tuesday, police say. The dog, "Mr Big," was in the car when the thief took off with it. 

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke with the victim, who said he doesn't care about the car, he just wants his dog back. 

