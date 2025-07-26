Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Lakewood Diner

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found dead in the parking lot of the Lakewood Diner.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Cory James that the man was shot to death by a possible family member.

Officers said the victim is a 52-year-old man and that the shooter is in his 20s.

