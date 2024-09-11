Man critically injured after being shot in the head in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Atlanta on Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to 1002 Lawton Avenue SW at approximately 6:41 p.m. to reports of a person being shot.
When they arrived, they located a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the shooting scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
