Atlanta

Man critically injured after being shot in the head in Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to 1002 Lawton Avenue SW at approximately 6:41 p.m. to reports of a person being shot.

When they arrived, they located a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the shooting scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Most Read