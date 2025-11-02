Man crashes into utility pole after being shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after being found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole, according to Atlanta police.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Atlanta officers responded to a person shot near 1198 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim inside the vehicle, which had collided with a utility pole.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and the motive for the shooting is currently unknown. No information regarding suspects or arrests has been provided at this time.

