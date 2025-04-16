Man charged with murder after victim shot, killed inside a vehicle in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in January.

On January 30, Atlanta police responded to reports of a shooting at 1104 Wylie Street SE.

When they arrived officers found a man in his mid-40s inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

On April 15, Aldrickus Brown, 45, was arrested by Atlanta police with the assistance of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Conyers in connection with the shooting.

Brown was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Police did not identify the victim.

