Man charged in 2023 Atlanta slaying, second suspect still sought

ATLANTA - — Atlanta police said they’ve arrested a man in connection with a 2023 fatal shooting, but they are still looking for a second suspect.

Blain Stafford was charged Tuesday with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Atlanta PD reported.

Stafford was already in custody at Fulton County Jail on an unrelated charge.

The arrest is in connection with the fatal shooting of Julian Kolb, 20, at 1376 Allegheny St. SW on Feb. 17, 2023, police said.

Police found Kolb with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are also seeking a second man, Jyquez Harvey, in connection with Kolb’s slaying.

APD's most wanted Jyquez Harvey has been sought on felony warrants since March 2023. (Source: APD)

Warrants for Harvey, 20, were issued in March 2023 for felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the Atlanta PD says.

Harvey is listed on the Atlanta PD’s most wanted, and authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for his arrest.

If you locate Harvey or any person found on the list, call local police, Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Unit at 404-546-4220.

