Suspect caught on video taking pizza from Atlanta restaurant, pushing worker

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit say they need the public’s help identifying a suspect seen taking a pizza from an Atlanta restaurant.

Authorities shared video and photos of the suspect.

Atlanta Police Zone 1 officers responded to a robbery report at 2457 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW on Wednesday.

In the video, the suspect is seen going behind the counter and taking a pizza. He pushed an employee attempting to stop him from leaving the business.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the suspect seen in the shared video to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Those with information can call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

