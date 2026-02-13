4 Newton High School students detained, school placed on lockdown during investigation

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County Sheriff’s Office said four students were detained as part of an ongoing investigation Friday morning. The school was placed on lockdown “as a safety precaution,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said the incident under investigation didn’t happen on school campus.

Of the four students detained, one has been arrested, two remain in custody, and one was released, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said. Two other arrests were already made in connection with the investigation before Friday.

The sheriff’s office has yet to disclose the precise nature of the safety incident or identify those who were placed in custody.

The investigation remains active, and more information will be released later, the sheriff’s office said. They also said anyone with helpful information on the case should contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Newton County Schools said parents were notified when the lockdown was announced and when the lockdown was lifted.

“The school was placed on lockdown so administrators and School Resource Officers could investigate a safety matter. That matter has been resolved, all students and staff are safe, and the school has returned to its normal schedule,” the message said in part.

The school system said families received the following message when the school was placed on lockdown:

Good morning Newton High School families, this is Sherri Partee, Executive Director of Communications for Newton County Schools. I am calling to inform you that Newton High School is currently on lockdown. During a lockdown, no one is permitted to enter or exit the building. For the safety of our students and staff, we ask that you please do not come to the campus at this time. To ensure phone lines remain open for essential communication, we also ask that you do not call the school or the district office right now. We will provide additional information in a follow-up message as soon as it becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation and continued support — Newton County Schools

The school sent out the following message when the lockdown was cleared:

Good morning Newton High School families, this is Sherri Partee, Executive Director of Communications for Newton County Schools. I am calling to follow up regarding the lockdown at Newton High School earlier today. The school was placed on lockdown so administrators and School Resource Officers could investigate a safety matter. That matter has been resolved, all students and staff are safe, and the school has returned to its normal schedule. We appreciate your cooperation and patience as school and district staff worked to ensure the safety of everyone on campus. Please know that the safety and security of our students and employees remains our top priority. As always, we thank you for your continued support of Newton County Schools. — Newton County Schools

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group