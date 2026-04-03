Ex-clerk accused of stealing Georgia court funds

MAYSVILLE, Ga. — A former municipal court clerk is facing multiple charges after investigators say money disappeared from a northeast Georgia court.

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On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Jessica Daniels, 48, the former court clerk for the city of Maysville.

The GBI says the investigation began in February 2026 when Maysville police requested the GBI’s assistance after discovering missing funds from the municipal court.

Authorities say the investigation led agents to Daniels, who was arrested.

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Officials have not said how much is missing or how long the alleged activity may have been going on.

Daniels is charged with computer trespass, computer forgery and theft by taking. She was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

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