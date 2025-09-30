Man arrested after breaking into building with Atlanta government offices

Atlanta Police arrested a man they say broke into a government building over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at 2 Peachtree St NW at about 9:23 p.m.

Unarmed security guards in the building called 911 and took shelter on the upper floors as officers established a perimeter around the building.

Police said the suspect, a man, was found to be suffering from mental illness, potentially due to narcotics.

Police said, despite his target being a building that houses Atlanta city government offices, the incident was not politically motivated.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden saw police lead the man away from the building in handcuffs.

All security guards were escorted to safety by officers, and no injuries were reported.

Charges against the suspect are pending as the investigation continues.

