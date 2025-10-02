Man arrested 35 times now charged with stabbing Atlanta man to death

ATLANTA — A stabbing late Wednesday night has left one man dead and another behind bars.

Officers were called to Joseph E. Boone Blvd. near Dixie Hills Circle around 10:30 p.m. where they found a man lying in the courtyard with several stab wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital and later died. His identity has not been released.

Investigators have arrested Larry Gage, 44, and charged him with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Detectives say Gage and the victim were involved in a dispute at the time of the stabbing.

Police say Gage has 35 arrest cycles in Los Angeles, Calif. on charges ranging from armed robbery to escape to auto theft.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

