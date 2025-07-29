Man accused of shooting someone at Atlanta skate park twice in one month

ATLANTA — In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, Atlanta Police are revealing more details about the man accused of shooting a 19-year-old at a skate park last week — and say this isn’t the first time he’s been accused of a similar crime.

According to police, Joseph Kouassi, 21, was arrested on June 23 in connection with a shooting at the skate park on Willoughby Way NE.

Authorities say that, according to witnesses, a dispute between the alleged victim, Jontrayl Wilson, 19, and Kouassi escalated into a physical fight.

Police say at some point, a firearm went off, hitting Wilson in the hand. Kouassi was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of battery.

Earlier this month, police say Kouassi was arrested in connection with a separate shooting near the same skate park. They say a person was found with a gunshot wound to the foot on June 28. A preliminary investigation showed Kouassi was the suspect in that case, and he was arrested on July 3.

APD shared body cam footage of both arrests with Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter, hoping to shed light on the challenges they face with individuals who are repeatedly accused of crimes.

City leaders, like Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, say it’s important that repeat offenders are properly tracked, noting they are often the main drivers of crime in the city.

“They are becoming a drain on society... on the criminal justice system... and they’re a drain on police when they have to deal with these individuals over and over again,” said Bond.

Entertainment and Criminal Defense Attorney Darryl Cohen says what he’s seeing is concerning.

“It’s very disappointing to me. I’m a former assistant DA here in Fulton County,” Cohen explained.

The legal expert added that overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail could be a factor in why police continue to encounter repeat offenders.

“I understand the complexities that these judges and magistrates go through because they know the Fulton County Jail is in deplorable condition. It’s a balancing act...but quite frankly, I’m not happy with the balancing act,” Cohen said.

Adjunct Emory Law Professor Lynsey Barron, who teaches courses surrounding sentencing and mass incarceration, says the issue of why someone accused of a violent crime could be back on the street so quickly is complex.

“I don’t know how someone accused of shooting someone could be back on the street in 30 days... but it does happen. Maybe he was given a bond and could afford to pay it, but that’s rare. I think across the board, better discretion should be exercised by judges and DAs in terms of who really poses a flight risk and a danger to the community,” she said.

Barron also emphasized that while this case is concerning, it’s important to note that violent crime is declining.

“Violent crime has actually been on the decline nationwide and in Atlanta. But we tend to take these instances and think there’s a systemic problem. These problems absolutely need to be dealt with, but for the most part, our city has become significantly safer,” said Barron.

As of Monday afternoon, Atlanta Police say Kouassi has not been released from the Fulton County Jail.

