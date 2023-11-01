Man accused of shooting, killing man in front of Georgia State MARTA station identified

ATLANTA — MARTA has identified the man accused of killing another man in front of the Georgia State University Station on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooter was identified as 22-year-old Paul Mitchell.

Police said the victim was sitting on a bench near the entrance to the station when Mitchell shot and killed him.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was out at the scene Tuesday afternoon shortly after the shooting was reported just before 1:30 p.m.

The victim has not been identified.

Investigators are still trying to determine Mitchell’s motive.

Mitchell was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony,

Officials said Mitchell has been permanently banned from MARTA.

Channel 2 Action News has requested Mitchell’s mugshot.

