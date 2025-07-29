Man accused of killing 2 people in separate Atlanta shootings in 92 minutes

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say that in just over an hour and a half, one man shot and killed two people in two separate locations.

Tavaris Williams, 36, was arrested last week after he returned to a shooting scene at a gas station on Memorial Drive.

Investigators have now connected him to another shooting that happened 92 minutes later on Skylar Way.

Police say they were called to a gas station on Memorial Drive at 12:54 p.m. where they found a 45-year-old man dead. His identity has not been released.

While they were still on scene, they say Williams came back to the gas station and tried running from officers. But they captured him and took him into custody.

They say that before returning to the Memorial Drive scene, Williams went to Skylar Way at 2:26 p.m. and shot and killed 33-year-old youth football coach Aaron Hines, known to many as Coach Ball.

Williams is now being charged with two counts each of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

