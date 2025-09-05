Man accused of attempting to rape woman outside Buckhead Target store just got out of jail

ATLANTA — Prosecutors in Fulton County say the man accused of attempting to rape a woman outside of a Target in Buckhead violated his probation and could be headed back to prison

When we first learned about the arrest of Torrin Mott, 28, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden began looking into his criminal history.

He learned Mott had been locked up in Fulton County since 2023, but that all changed after he struck a plea deal last week with prosecutors.

“That’s horrible. I hope that young lady is doing OK,” one Target shopper told Seiden.

“I think it’s totally disgusting,” another shopper said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mott is accused of attempting to rape a woman outside a Buckhead Target store earlier this week.

He’s a familiar face to law enforcement. According to Fulton County jail records, police have arrested and charged him more than a dozen times since 2014.

Before his arrest on Wednesday, Mott spent more than two years in jail after police say he attacked at least two women at the MARTA station next to Lenox Square.

But last week, Mott became a free man after he pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge.

As part of the negotiated plea, a judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison with the first year commuted to time served and the remaining sentence on probation.

But now he may be headed to prison.

A spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent Seiden a statement addressing last week’s plea.

“The sentence the judge imposed in this case is in the normal range for the defendant’s prior conviction, with two and a half years of incarceration followed by lengthy probation.

“Because the defendant reoffended upon release, our office will fight against a release on bond, and we will seek revocation of his probation to convert the probated sentence to further prison time.”

Investigators with APD’s Special Victims Unit are calling on any witnesses or additional victims to come forward with any information they may have regarding this incident.

©2025 Cox Media Group