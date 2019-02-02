0 Make-a-Wish kids having a blast at Super Bowl

ATLANTA - A group of Make-a-Wish children, each from a different part of the country, are in Atlanta for the Super Bowl.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen met with some the children and teens. They've been through a lot in their lives and this is a chance for each to just be a kid.

Ely Factor, 14, said he wished for a day like this.

"It's a very cool experience. This is the best wish ever!" Ely told Petersen as he wandered through the NFL Experience at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Adam Aref, 19, said he feels the same way and that it's a dream come true.

"It's very special. I never thought in my life I'd go to this game. Especially since my favorite team is in it, it's even sweeter," Aref said.

The Factor and Aref families are among 16 families brought to the Super Bowl by Make-a-Wish Georgia.

"I think it means respite. It means a break from day-to-day life," said Amy Alvarez, with Make-A-Wish Georgia.

Make-a-Wish flew them in from all over the country. In some cases, it has reunited brothers and sisters who live far apart.

"Nothing has been too big or small. Two of my kids were at college. We all met here together," mother Nancy Factor said.

"This has been his dream for a couple of years. His whole life he's been watching football with my brothers, a family thing every Sunday," mother Ella Factor said.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Ely and Adam and all the other Make-a-Wish kids will have a seat in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

