Major delays at Atlanta airport after international flights diverted for weather

ATLANTA — Customs and Border Protection says there was some major delays late Friday night at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

They say eight international flights initially heading to Atlanta had to be diverted to other airports because of severe weather and a ground stop at the Atlanta airport.

When conditions got better, the flights were able to land in Atlanta.

Because they all landed around the same time, there was a heavy influx of passengers trying to get through Customs at the same time.

Officers still had to properly inspect what passengers were bringing into the country.

All of the delayed passengers finally made it through after 1 a.m.

