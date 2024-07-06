Major delays at Atlanta airport after international flights diverted for weather

ATLANTA — Customs and Border Protection says there was some major delays late Friday night at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
They say eight international flights initially heading to Atlanta had to be diverted to other airports because of severe weather and a ground stop at the Atlanta airport.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When conditions got better, the flights were able to land in Atlanta.
Because they all landed around the same time, there was a heavy influx of passengers trying to get through Customs at the same time.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta man last seen ‘running for his life’ before vanishing on Fourth of July
- 16-year-old loses both legs after being hit by train in west Georgia
- Family stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson search for answers in desperate situation
Officers still had to properly inspect what passengers were bringing into the country.
All of the delayed passengers finally made it through after 1 a.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group