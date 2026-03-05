Major children’s hospital leader to retire after 18 years as CEO

ATLANTA — A big change is on the way for a place families depend on when children get sick.

The CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer said the time is right to retire. And there’s already a transition plan.

“I think the proudest achievement, what we’ve been able to do, to really change kids lives,” said Donna Hyland, CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

She has been leading for 18 years. But she’s been a part of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for 40 years through growth to more than 1.2 million patient visits a year, 15,000 employees and expansion. The Arthur M. Blank Hospital opened in 2024.

Hyland monitored every step.

“We could see that there was hope,” she said, “Ten years of planning of work when i walk in and ... I see the kids families and staff. Honestly it never ceases to amaze me, been done by the generosity of the community,” Hyland said.

“Our vision at Children’s is to do everything possible, to make anything possible for a child,” she said.

Hyland said that optimistic culture is essential.

“Our values are that to work here you need to be passionate about kids, you need to care about people, dedicated to better — constantly looking for better — and you have to be committed to yourself," she said.

Now she’s committing to her next phase, grandma.

And the next CEO, Dr. Patrick Frias, used to work here, too. He is currently the CEO of a pediatric health system, Rady’s Children’s Hospital, in California.

There will be some overlap, and then Hyland will finish out at the end of the year.

