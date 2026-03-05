Delta Air Lines announces major executive leadership changes

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines announced significant leadership changes on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian sent a company-wide memo to employees with a new name for several high-level executive roles.

“Our success always relies on our ability to operate as one team, with shared values that reflect and strengthen our people-focused culture, elevating Delta to be the brand of choice for our customers,” Bastian said. “These changes demonstrate Delta’s deep bench of talent and commitment to developing and uplifting the leaders who will shape Delta’s journey for years to come.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Delta’s longtime Chief Operating Officer John Laughter is retiring after 30 years with the airline. Bastian announced Dan Janki as the new COO and promoted Peter Carter to President of Delta.

Bastian named Ranjan Goswami as Delta’s new Chief Marketing and Product Officer. Goswami will succeed Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman, who is leaving Delta to “pursue broader leadership” outside the company.

Carter, Janki, Snell, and Goswami will all report directly to Bastian, according to Delta.

RELATED: One-on-one with Ed Bastian: Taking Delta into the future as airline celebrates 100 years

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group