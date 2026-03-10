Magic City management reacts to Hawks’ Magic City Monday cancellation

ATLANTA — After days of criticism, the NBA has canceled the Hawks’ Magic City-themed Monday.

“It’s still going to be a great night for the city. I hate that they had to put that damper on it,” rapper and Hawks fan Pastor Troy told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

The theme was Magic City Monday, a nod to the Hawks game against the Orlando Magic, but also a celebration of the famed adult nightclub Magic City.

There was special Magic City merchandise, and the club’s famous wings were being featured.

But on Monday, the NBA’s commissioner put out a statement explaining why he canceled the game:

“When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks’ scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale. While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Pastor Troy has tickets to the game and said the Magic City cancellation wasn’t a surprise.

“After I started hearing the backlash, I knew it was going to be a steep hill to climb,” said Troy.

Magic City management told Washington they still plan to support the Hawks.

“The collaboration would have been good, but it is what it is. Everybody loves Magic City, and we’ll see you Monday night,” said one staff member.

Tuesday, a Hawks spokesperson sent a statement about the cancellation:

“While we are very disappointed in the NBA’s decision to cancel our Magic City Night promotion, we fully respect its decision. As a franchise, we remain committed to celebrating the best of Atlanta - with authenticity - in ways that continue to unite and bring us all together.”

“When they give you lemons, make lemonade,” Pastor Troy said.

“Or lemon pepper wings,” Washington said.

“Right, lemon pepper wings!” Troy quipped.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE GAME:

Legendary rapper and ‘King of the South’ T.I. will perform at halftime as scheduled.

The limited-edition Peachtree-themed hoodie will no longer be available for purchase at the game on March 16 th . All pre-ordered merchandise will be honored and delivered as previously scheduled.

. All pre-ordered merchandise will be honored and delivered as previously scheduled. The live recording of the Hawks AF Podcast, including Hawks’ Principal Owner, filmmaker, and actor Jami Gertz, T.I., and Magic City founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, has been cancelled. Fans who purchased tickets to the recording will be contacted directly.

The full array of award-winning culinary options available at State Farm Arena for Hawks games will be available, including wings.

