Lyft Teen launches in Atlanta, more than 200 other cities

ATLANTA — Rideshare service Lyft announced the launch of a teen-safe version of the service in Atlanta, New York and more than 200 other locations in the United States.

Saying that today’s teenagers, particularly Gen Z, have “lost interest in driving,” Lyft announced the launch of Lyft Teen, aimed at providing new, safe and affordable ways for parents to get their kids from Point A to Point B, all at the touch of a button.

“For today’s 13-year-olds, summoning a car is as intuitive as sending a text. Independence doesn’t mean getting a driver’s license. Mobility isn’t the future—it’s how teens already think," the company said.

According to Lyft, the teen ride service will have several features to ensure minors taking rides are safe.

Lyft said “Your teen rides with drivers who meet our highest standards on our platform: annual background checks, proven safe driving records, positive passenger feedback, and experience on the road.”

The rideshare company said once the teen accounts are made, parents or guardians can either choose to request rides for the teens, or allow them to do it on their own, but “either way, you maintain full visibility” to avoid any surprises.

The company also pitched the service to potential users as a cost-saving measure, saying that users will only pay for rides.

“No car payment. No insurance premium. Complete cost visibility,” Lyft said.

The company compared ride costs to added insurance, saying to compare using Lyft Teen “to $2,306 per year in added insurance, (which is ~100 Lyft rides, assuming about $20 per ride,” or the cost of a used car, gasoline, maintenance and repairs.

“For many families, Lyft Teen isn’t just more convenient, it’s the only option that works,” Lyft said of the new service option.

All teen rides with Lyft will include:

PIN verification by default.

Smart Trip Check-In for unusual route changes.

Audio Recording (with microphone access).

Live ride tracking for parents.

The company also said only verified Lyft accounts will be able to create teen profiles, and account holders will see “everything,” such as:

Driver details: name, photo, car, license plate, rating.

Text notifications: driver assigned, picked up, dropped off.

Live ride map and real-time status.

Direct driver contact if needed.

Complete payment visibility.

