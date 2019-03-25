0 Lyft driver could face charges in crash that killed passenger

ATLANTA - Charges could be on the way for a Lyft driver after his passenger died in a crash.

Atlanta police said Mickey Pouncy-Jones died when the driver ran a red light along Perry Boulevard near Johnson Road in northwest Atlanta.

The man’s friends contacted Channel 2’s Christian Jennings and said they wanted people to know that their friend Mickey was much more than just a passenger in a car. They said he was a father and a very good friend.

Tracy Davis and Doreena Muchmore met Pouncy-Jones about four months ago. They told Jennings that they became instant friends.

“He was such a genuine guy. He really was. He was fun to be around,” Davis said.

“Wherever he went, he made friends and was the life of the party,” Muchmore said.

Atlanta police said Pouncy-Jones used the ride-sharing app Lyft on Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., detectives said, his Lyft driver ran a red light and a semitruck crashed into the car. Pouncy-Jones died at the scene.

The Lyft driver, Aaron Ragins, 29, was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Police said charges against him are pending.

“He said he had a fear of driving and he had just gotten comfortable using ride-share to get from place to place and he thought, ‘What’s the point of having a car?’” Muchmore said. “Unfortunately, what scared him is what met his demise and that’s so heartbreaking.”

She said Pouncy-Jones had just moved to Atlanta from Houston, Texas, last year. According to his Facebook page, he worked for the Atlanta Mission.

“He bragged about his daughter and his grandchildren, so I know he embraced life. He just loved his family and friends and we loved him. He’s going to be missed,” Davis said.

Lyft sent Jennings a statement, saying, in part:

“We are deeply saddened by the news of this accident and extend our sincerest sympathies to the family and friends impacted by this tragic loss of life."

Jennings contacted Lyft with several follow-up questions, asking how long the driver has been with the company and if he has any prior accidents on his record.

The company has not responded so far.

