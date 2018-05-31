Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint after dropping off customer, police say

ATLANTA - Police said officers are searching for two suspects who carjacked a Lyft driver just moments after he dropped off a customer in Atlanta.
The victim told police that he had just dropped off a woman at an apartment complex at 860 Glenwood Ave. SE early Thursday morning. He said as he was waiting for her to safely get inside four men approached his car.
One suspect pointed a gun at the victim, police said and demanded the man's car and his belongings.
The men physically removed his wallet and keys.
Police said the men took off with the 2013 Toyota Corolla westbound on Glenwood Avenue.
A short time later, police spotted the car on Moreland Avenue and apprehended two of the suspects but the others got away.
