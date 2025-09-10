Lyft adds robotaxi service to Atlanta with May Mobility

ATLANTA — Lyft and May Mobility have launched their first autonomous vehicle deployment in Midtown Atlanta, marking a significant step towards integrating autonomous vehicles into the rideshare market.

Previously, Uber and Waymo brought their own robotaxi service to the City of Atlanta, launching their program in June. The same month, Lyft announced their own plans to test an automated service.

The Lyft pilot program, which began Wednesday, allows riders in Midtown Atlanta and surrounding areas to access May Mobility’s hybrid-electric Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS vehicles.

This initiative aims to make autonomous vehicles more accessible to Lyft users, with plans to expand service hours and vehicle availability in the future, the company said in a statement.

The partnership between Lyft and May Mobility emphasizes a human-centric approach to autonomous transportation.

Standby operators will be present in the vehicles to ensure rider comfort and safety, as well as to answer any questions passengers may have.

This approach aims to enhance, rather than replace, human interaction in the rideshare experience.

May Mobility’s Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) platform is a key component of the deployment, providing active monitoring and predictive capabilities to ensure safety.

The platform analyzes thousands of potential scenarios in real-time, using human-like reasoning to select the safest option.

Lyft said this technology has been tested over millions of commercial autonomous miles, underscoring its reliability.

The deployment in Atlanta serves as a model for introducing autonomous vehicle technology to communities nationwide.

By prioritizing safety, transparency, and human experience, Lyft and May Mobility demonstrate that autonomous transportation can align with the values of quality customer service.

