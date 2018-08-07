Louisiana man arrested in deadly DeKalb motel shooting

HOUMA, La. - A man was arrested Monday in Louisiana in connection with a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County motel, according to our partners at the AJC.
Jawon Mosley allegedly shot three people July 30 at the Budget Inn in the 2900 block of Gus Place near Decatur. One person was killed, according to police. Two other people suffered minor injuries.
Mosley, 20, was arrested about 3 a.m. in his hometown of Houma, La., where he faces two unrelated attempted murder charges, police said. Houma is about 57 miles southwest of New Orleans.
We're working to learn more about this developing story.
This story was written by Steve Burns for the AJC.
