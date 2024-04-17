Lockdown lifted at Midtown High after threat determined to be a hoax

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a lockdown has been lifted at Midtown High School.

APS officials said that Atlanta police received a call threatening the high school.

As a precaution, the school went into an interior lockdown.

After police searched the building, officials determined the call was a hoax and there was no active threat.

All school activities resumed around 12:30 p.m.

