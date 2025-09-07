Local foundation holds fundraiser gala for people with neurological diseases

ATLANTA — On Saturday, a local foundation got a financial boost to help people suffering from neurological diseases.

The Joi Life Foundation held its second annual gala in downtown Atlanta.

More than 130 people were at the sold-out event. Proceeds will help the foundation give scholarships to neurology students and provide community education.

“We want to make sure the patient community, people with multiple sclerosis, as well as chronic neurologic disease, really understand how to educate themselves, how to be empowered and how to participate in shared decision making with healthcare providers,” Dr. Mitzi Joi Williams said.

Channel 2’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell served as emcee of the event.

