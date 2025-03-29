Local economist estimates March Madness will bring in at least $35 million to Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thousands of college basketball fans are calling Atlanta home this weekend as part of the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

Georgians are cashing in on March Madness.

“It makes you feel great. You’re getting sales, and your employees are making money. It means there is a lot of energy in the restaurant,” LeZon Miller Sr. said.

Mille runs the Hudson Grille near State Farm Arena, which was packed with customers ahead of Friday’s games.

“I think this weekend, we are looking at $35-$41 million,” economist Bruce Seaman told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna.

But Seaman says it is a relative drop in the bucket compared to some of the bigger events Atlanta has hosted.

For example, the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this year brought in a projected $75 million. The 2019 Super Bowl brought in $190 million. Next year’s World Cup could be up to half a billion.

State Farm Arena only sits 16,000 compared to Mercedes-Benz Stadium which holds over 70,000.

But the key to truly capitalizing on these events is having something to do other than the game.

“They will want to be there, they will stay an extra day, and they will bring extra people. Those are all things that tend to make a host city capable of chasing economic potential,” Seaman said.

And that’s a big reason behind major developments downtown, from attractions around the Centennial Olympic Park to billions redeveloping the Gulch.

“You want to be more than just a competent host, you want to be an exciting place,” Seaman said.

And by becoming a central attraction, business owners, hope the games and customers— keep coming.

“Busy attracts busy. A lot of people see, ‘Oh, there is a line out the door, we want to go over there,’” Miller said.

