March Madness tickets: How much does it cost for Sweet 16, Elite 8 games in Atlanta?

ATLANTA — The NCAA Men’s Tournament South Region will tip off at State Farm Arena on Friday night.

No. 1 seed Auburn will be taking on No. 5 seed Michigan while No. 2 seed Michigan State faces No. 6 seed Mississippi. The winners will play each other in the Elite 8 on Sunday.

There aren’t many seats left for this weekend. Plus with Auburn and Mississippi only a few hours away, you can expect that resale ticket prices won’t be cheap.

Channel 2 went through Ticketmaster and secondary market websites to break down the cheapest and most expensive ticket options.

Here are where the price stand as of Friday morning for the all sessions, which includes both Sweet 16 games on Friday and the Elite 8 on Sunday.

Ticketmaster prices with fees

Cheapest single ticket: $1,113.20 each for Sec. 22, Row G

Most expensive single ticket: $2,468.40 each for Sec. 108, Row SS

Cheapest pair of tickets: $1,050.28 each for Sec. 222, Row J

Most expensive pair of tickets: $1,529.44 each for Sec. 103 Row D

StubHub prices with fees

Cheapest single ticket: $860 for Sec. 217, Row B

Most expensive single ticket: $4,171 for Sec. 119, Row JJ

Cheapest pair of tickets: $907 each for Sec. 205, Row D

Most expensive pair of tickets: $5,370 each for Sec. 119, Row DD

SeatGeek prices with fees

Cheapest single ticket: $999 for Sec. 222, Row J

Most expensive single ticket: $6,446 for Sec. 119, Row DD

Cheapest pair of tickets: $1,018 each for Sec. 223, Row J

Most expensive pair of tickets: $6,446 for Sec. 119, Row DD

