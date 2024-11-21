Lil Wayne, GloRilla and Camila Cabello to headline concerts ahead of CFP Championship Game

ATLANTA — What do college football and Lil Wayne, GloRilla and Camila Cabello all have in common?

Come January, all the above will be coming to Atlanta for the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

The CFP announced Thursday that the artists will headline the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! starting Jan. 18 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The two-night series will be held before the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 20, the same day as the presidential inauguration and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

“The incredible lineup at this year’s AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will create unforgettable experiences in Atlanta, where sports and music thrive together,” said Mark Wright, vice president of media services and sponsorships at AT&T. “It’s the perfect way to kick off the championship weekend and keep the exhilaration alive for fans, no matter which team they’re rooting for.”

Hip-hop stars Lil Wayne and GloRilla will hit the stage on Jan. 18. Singers Camila Cabello, Myles Smith and Knox are expected to perform on Jan. 19.

Along with the concert series, country music artists Kane Brown and Ashley Cooke will perform at the Allstate Championship Tailgate, which will kick off game day festivities. The tailgate performance will take place outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Georgia International Plaza and The Home Depot Backyard.

Championship game ticket holders will have access to the tailgate concert.

Tickets for the Playoff Playlist Live! series will go on sale Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.

Previous concert series performers include Lenny Kravitz, Jack Harlow, Latto, Saweetie, Pitbull, Doja Cat, Usher, Meghan Trainor and Sting.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

