LifeLine Animal Project to hold weeklong spring free adoption special

ATLANTA — Starting on St. Patrick’s Day, LifeLine Animal Project says they’re offering free pet adoptions for a week.
According to the organization, from March 17 to March 23, you can go to any LifeLine shelters or foster homes and adopt a pet for free.
The adoption special includes vaccinations, spays and neuters, microchipping and more.
Additionally, the organization said their standard matchmaking and adoption processes still apply during the weeklong special.
LifeLine thanked Petco Love for sponsoring the event.
You can see a full list of all of the furry or feathered friends available for adoption here.
