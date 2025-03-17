Wayfair opening physical store in Atlanta in former Walmart location

ATLANTA — Online deals for Wayfair will be coming soon to a store near you if you live in Atlanta.

The popular retailer announced that it will open its second physical location in the country in Atlanta. The store will replace the former Walmart at the District on Howell Mill that closed in 2023.

Wayfair did not release an opening date, but says the company aims to offer customers the same “seamless shopping experience” that they get online.

“We are thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind shopping experience to the Atlanta metro area. We will offer customers an extensive selection for all styles and budgets, with our vast catalog brought to life in an inspiring and easy-to-navigate shopping experience that makes discovering the perfect pieces effortless,” said Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair.

The company’s first physical store opened last year in Illinois.

