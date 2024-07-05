Level 1 risk for severe storms issued for metro Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — A level 1 risk for severe thunderstorms has been issued for most of north Georgia, including metro Atlanta, for Friday afternoon.

The main risks are strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, lightning and heavy rain.

Strong storms were already beginning to pop up in the northwest corner of the state as heavy rain moved through metro Atlanta just before 1 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gusty storms moving through north Georgia this afternoon

Heavy rain possible

Heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m.

