Leaders looking to make downtown Atlanta easier to navigate ahead of 2026 World Cup

ATLANTA — Local leaders are working to make downtown Atlanta easier to navigate ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Atlanta Downtown Improvement District will receive a $140,000 grant in order to make it easier for pedestrians, cyclists and public transit passengers to make the downtown area easier to navigate

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Planning efforts for the summer events will be overseen by two sets of committees with representation from city officials, business executives, civic leaders and community members. They will strategize over wide-ranging priorities from international diplomacy and marketing to infrastructure and safety and security.

Earlier this year, FIFA announced that Atlanta will host five group stage matches, a Round of 32 games, a Round of 16 games and one of the semifinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TRENDING STORIES:

The group stages will be on June 15, 18, 21, 24 and 27. The Round of 32 games will be on July 1 followed by Round of 16 games on July 7.

The semifinal is scheduled for July 15.

Atlanta was one of 16 host cities selected by FIFA in June 2022.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in September 2025.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘They should have warned us:’ Family wants answers after parvo infection kills family dogs

©2023 Cox Media Group