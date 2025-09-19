Lead investigator identifies suspect as Secoriea Turner’s killer at trial

ATLANTA — The lead investigator in the case of Secoriea Turner, an eight-year-old girl killed during an Atlanta protest in 2020, testified in court today.

While on the stand, Det. Jarion Shepherd identified Julian Conley as the shooter.

Shepherd said surveillance video from the night of the shooting, which was shown in court, depicted the incident near Pryor Road.

“He had very unique distinctive clothes, red shirt, white letters on the back, blue jean pants and AR-15 hanging from his waist,” the Atlanta police detective said in court.

At trial, state prosecutors presented a compilation of surveillance videos from the night of July 4, 2020.

The videos were used to identify Conley as the shooter. Detective Shepherd explained how the surveillance footage showed Conley firing a gun at the Jeep Secoriea was riding in.

The shooting occurred after the vehicle encountered a barricade near Pryor Road in Southwest Atlanta.

Conley’s defense team questioned the authenticity of the surveillance videos and the markings made on them. They argued that the videos appeared altered, suggesting that someone filmed a screen.

“I disagree with the word alter. I didn’t alter anything this is the raw footage,” Shepherd said, refuting the claim. “All I did was take the raw footage and make circles of my suspects.”

The trial remains underway, as the prosecution relies on surveillance footage to support their case against Conley. The defense challenges the authenticity of the evidence, raising questions about its reliability.

