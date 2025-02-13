Lawmakers want to keep 100-year-old Georgia residents from paying income tax

ATLANTA — Are you 100 years old or older? If you are, some state lawmakers want to stop you from paying income taxes.

Woodstock Rep. Jordan Ridley filed a bill to exempt Georgia centenarians from paying income taxes while living in the state.

House Bill 264 says that while income taxes are imposed on every resident of the state of Georgia, beginning retroactively on Jan. 1, “no such tax is imposed on any resident of this state who has reached the age of 100 or older prior to January 1 of such taxable year.”

That means if the bill passes and gets signed into law, any Georgian who has already turned 100 this year, or did before Jan. 1, would not have to pay their income taxes.

The bill is still in the early stages of the process and is still going through the House Ways and Means Committee.

It has not yet been assigned to a Senate committee for review.

