Large police presence, SWAT team outside home in SW Atlanta

A large police presence has blocked off a street in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood. It appears to be a SWAT situation.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims is at the scene off Burbank Drive SW, where he spotted at least a dozen of Atlanta police cars. He also saw SWAT vehicles arrive around 4:15 a.m. Several SWAT team members are now standing on the street with their long guns.

We'll have LIVE updates from the scene throughout Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

