Lanes of Peachtree Road to close for months as crews move utility poles

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close lanes of Peachtree Road for months so Georgia Power can readjust the placement of utility poles, Channel 2 Action News has learned.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was on Peachtree Road, where crews plan to move some power poles back around 5 feet from the road from Midtown into Buckhead
The problem with the plan? Very little notice for drivers.
On Wednesday, signs along the street said the project would start Monday, Feb. 18 and last until Nov. 17.
After Gehlbach started asking GDOT and Georgia Power questions about the short notice, the agencies decided to put off the closure to have more time to get the message out.
They have since decided to go ahead and start the closures on Monday as originally planned.
Why the power poles need to be moved, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
