Lanes closed on Southwest Atlanta road while crews resurface

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Department of Transportation will temporarily shift traffic patterns on a Southwest Atlanta road for resurfacing.

Peyton Road SW from Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive SW to Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW is the affected area.

Lanes will be shifted through Friday, March 28, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Traffic lanes will remain open to vehicles during the closure.

Sidewalks will be available to pedestrians.

Enforcement officers and flaggers will assist with traffic control.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group