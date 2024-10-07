KIPP Atlanta students help community members register to vote

ATLANTA — Some local high school students believe voter turnout in the United States is too low.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in northwest Atlanta at KIPP Collegiate Academy where students were getting people registered.

Dozens of students who are 18 or will be 18 by Election Day, registered to vote right outside their school.

They got some help from Congresswoman Nikema Williams.

“This is exactly what we mean when we say we want everyone engaged in our democracy. You hear a lot of the narrative that our young people aren’t paying attention. Our young people are not go(ing) to vote, " Williams said.

Sixty-nine students at the academy said they can’t wait to cast their ballots.

This non-partisan initiative started last school year when a committee of students partnered up with two organizations: Civic Nation and When We All Vote.

Cassidy Francis, who is 17-years-old, is one of the ambassadors.

“The program is called My School Votes. It’s just your school being able to tell people “hey go ahead and vote,”” Francis said.

Principal Arthur Washington is proud that his students understand the history behind voting.

“Every morning we talk about standing on the shoulders of giants empowered by the spirit of our ancestors. When they finally cast that ballot, they’re (going to) break so many generations of curses and just carry those ancestors with them,” Washington explained.

