Killer Mike talking to Atlanta students about guns, gangs and violence

ATLANTA — Three-time Grammy-award winner Killer Mike is using his celebrity to encourage kids to stay away from guns, gangs and violence.
The artist spoke to students at Tri-Cities High School in East Point on Wednesday.
Channel 2′s Tom Jones was the event and is working on a story about some of the issues students told Killer Mike they are dealing with and what advice he gave them, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
