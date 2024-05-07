Good news, drivers! Glenridge Connector ramp to open ahead of schedule

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — After a weeks-long closure expectancy, drivers can breathe a sigh of relief after a ramp closure is opening this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City of Sandy Springs officials made the announcement on Tuesday.

The ramp access to Glenridge Connector from Interstate 285 westbound and Georgia 400 southbound will reopen on Wednesday, May 8.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the ramp would be closed for five weeks, stating it was the last phase of the seven-year-long project to overhaul I-285 and Georgia 400.

TRENDING STORIES:

GDOT said the “bridge approach and pavement enhancement work” involves removing concrete slabs and repaving the roadway.

Crews transforming I-285 and Georgia 400 are still working in the area, so drivers should expect some travel impacts.

City officials ask drivers to use caution when traveling through work zones.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Nesting season for sea turtles kicks off on Georgia coastline

©2023 Cox Media Group