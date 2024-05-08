Man arrested in Laken Riley murder indicted, accused of ‘peeping’ on UGA staff member on same day

ATHENS, Ga. — The man accused of killing a nursing student jogging on a trail at the University of Georgia earlier this year has now been indicted on new charges from a separate incident the same day.

Laken Riley, 22 was found beaten to death on Feb. 22. A Venezuelan immigrant, Jose Ibarra, was arrested and charged with her murder.

According to new documents filed Tuesday, Ibarra is now also charged with spying on a University of Georgia staff member. Documents say he went to an apartment at University Village Housing Building “S” and peeped through the woman’s window on the same day he is accused of killing Riley.

The documents also charge Ibarra with asphyxiating Riley along with inflicting blunt force trauma to her head. .

Ibarra was initially charged with seven counts: malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another.

The new indictment adds three charges including aggravated assault with attempt to rape, tampering with evidence and peeping Tom.

The tampering with evidence charge accuses him of hiding a jacket and gloves to attempt to keep him from getting caught.

