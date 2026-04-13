Kidnapped Florida teen, Adriana Hernandez, may be here in Georgia

ATLANTA — A kidnapped Florida girl may be here in Georgia.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for Adriana Hernandez, 15.

Hernandez was taken from her Milton, Florida, home last week.

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Investigators believe she could have been brought to Georgia as they continue to look for her.

Hernandez is about 5 feet tall, weighs about 130, and has a reddish-brown tint in her hair.

Anyone who may know her location is asked to call 911 immediately.

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