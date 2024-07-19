Kemps to travel to Italy to reinforce economic partnerships for Georgia

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp will be flying out to Italy on an international mission to strengthen economic ties for Georgia.

The governor’s office said the mission’s focus will be on developing new partnerships while strengthening current ties so more opportunities can come to the state for hardworking Georgians.

Along with the Kemps, representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development will travel to Italy for meetings with members of industries already employing Georgia residents.

“For decades, Georgia has enjoyed close economic and cultural ties to Italy,” Gov. Kemp said in a statement. “Marty and I look forward to building on that foundation of success during this trip and bringing our message of the Georgia Way to job creators looking to locate or potentially expand operations in the No. 1 state for business.”

State officials say Georgia has had “continuous representation in Europe since 1973,” with Italy a top 15 trade partner for the state and the destination for $3.4 billion in total trade between the country and Georgia.

Additionally, Italy was a top 10 source for international investment in Georgia in 2023, and the governor’s office said Italian companies have invested more than $411 million in Georgia since 2010 and supported 5,000 jobs from about 90 Italian-owned facilities across the state.

The itinerary for the mission includes visits to:

La Regina di San Marzano, a pasta sauce manufacturer

Beretta Holding S.A., a firearms, military weapons, hunting, competition and outdoor sports product manufacturer

Elemaster, an electronics manufacturer

Pirelli, a high-end tire manufacturer

Luxottica, a fashion, luxury and sports eyewear manufacturer

TMC Transformers, a low-voltage dry-type transformers and reactors producer

Aquafil, a global fiber, nylon and polymer manufacturer, making yarn for carpets and textiles

Epta, a refrigerated display case and refrigerator system manufacturer

MAPEI Gropu, a chemical company producing mortars, adhesives, grouts, sealants, water proofing agents, and more

According to officials, the last Georgia economic mission to Italy by a governor was when Nathan Deal went in 2017.

