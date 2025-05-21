Kemp supports proposed Georgia Power rate freeze, which PSC calls ‘very big deal’ for state

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is supporting the proposed agreement between the state and Georgia Power that could freeze base electric rates for three years.

At the same time, it keeps the door open for Georgia Power to still ask for a rate hike because of hurricane cleanup.

Georgia Power customer April Joseph told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that she supports the idea of a three-year freeze on her base electric rate.

“I am not in disapproval of that,” Joseph said.

Public Service Commission Chair Jason Shaw joined Kemp at the capitol on Wednesday to talk about the proposed freeze, which is part of what’s called a stipulated agreement between the PSC and Georgia Power.

“To freeze base rates for three years is a very big deal for our state,” Shaw said.

If approved, Georgia Power would lock in its base electric rate for three years. But also under the agreement, it could still come back to the PSC to ask for a rate hike to recoup money spent because of the Hurricane Helene disaster, an amount reportedly totaling around $800 million.

Still, Kemp said he can take that three-year freeze and use it to try to attract more businesses to Georgia because utilities in other states around the U.S. are raising their rates.

“Not every state has the ability to do that right now, and if they don’t have that ability, then it limits the places people can look to locate or to expand,” Kemp said.

The deal is still subject to PSC approval and comes during an election cycle.

Still, customers like Darrell Jackson say they’re OK with the deal and with Georgia Power collecting back some of its hurricane expenses if it means three years of a break.

“Not a problem if I get it for a couple of months, then I don’t mind it going up for a little bit. Just give me a break on some kind of bill,” Jackson said.

The PSC will hear testimony about this proposed plan at a meeting next month, with a potential vote on it in July.

