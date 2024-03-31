Keith Lee says he will return to Atlanta as result of ‘Redemption Food Tour’

ATLANTA — Keith Lee is back Atlanta, and this time, he’s hoping things will be different.

The viral TikTok food critic who travels the country eating at different restaurants on a food tour with his family took to viral platform this weekend to announce Atlanta will be his first stop on his redemption food tour.

“We decided as a family we’re going to do a redemption tour,” he said. “We’re going to new restaurants, in new areas and we’re going to use new categories.”

In his initial visit to the city, some chatter on social media criticized Lee for going to restaurants people deemed “popular” instead of community staples with ties to the culture of Atlanta.

Lee and his family also received death threats his last time here, so he announced changes with his movements when he returns will include armed and licensed individuals.

“We come in peace -- with that being said, we will be protected,” Lee said in the video. “There will be people with us who are legal and licensed. We don’t want to have to use them, but we will. My family will get home safe.”

It is unclear when Lee will officially return, however, he did say it would be “soon.”

Six Flags Over Georgia says it's adding security after an incident nearby led to an officer involved shooting

