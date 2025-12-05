Kandi Burruss’ husband was ‘talking to other women behind her back’ prior to divorce filing

ATLANTA — More information is coming to light after “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss filed for divorce.

“Kandi and Todd had been having marriage troubles for a while now. Kandi was not happy because she found out that Todd had been talking to other women behind her back,” a source told PEOPLE. ”She had no idea.”

Burrus announced last month that she was splitting with husband Todd Tucker after 11 years of marriage.

“This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” Burruss told the magazine at the time.

RELATED STORIES:

The two first met during the fourth season of the hit Bravo show, which aired in 2011, and Burruss and Tucker wed in 2014.

The couple has two children together. Each also has kids from previous marriages.

Despite the split, Burruss said she and Tucker spent their Thanksgiving holiday together as a family.

In a previous statement, Burruss said she was going to focus on the future.

“I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family,” Burruss said.

Burruss will make her way back to Broadway in “& Juliet” later this month, with her run expected to last through early March.

Burruss is one of the longest returning stars on RHOA, totaling 14 seasons on the reality series. She is also a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, producer, and restaurateur.

Burruss, who did theatre as a kid, made her Broadway debut in the musical “Chicago” in 2018, according to Variety. She has also produced several Broadway shows, including “The Piano Lesson,” “The Wiz,” and “Othello.”

©2025 Cox Media Group