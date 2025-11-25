‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kandi Burruss, husband call it quits after 11 years

ATLANTA — Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, have filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.

“After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” Burruss told People Magazine in a statement on Monday.

The two first met during the fourth season of the hit Bravo show, which aired in 2011, and Burruss and Tucker wed in 2014.

The couple has two children together. Each also has kids from previous marriages.

RELATED STORIES:

“I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family,” Burruss said in her statement.

Burruss will make her way back to Broadway in “& Juliet” next month, with her run expected to last through early March.

Burruss is one of the longest returning stars on RHOA, totaling 14 seasons on the reality series. She is also a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, producer and restaurateur.

Burruss, who did theatre as a kid, made her Broadway debut in the musical “Chicago” in 2018, according to Variety. She has also produced several Broadway shows, including “The Piano Lesson,” “The Wiz” and “Othello.”

©2025 Cox Media Group