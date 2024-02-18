Jennifer Lopez making Atlanta stop on tour in 2024

ATLANTA — Singer, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez is making a stop in Atlanta on her upcoming tour.
She will perform a show at State Farm Arena on Aug. 25.
Lopez recently released her first album in over a decade, This Is Me...Now.
This will be her first tour since 2019 and she will visit more than 30 cities.
Lopez last visited Atlanta back in July of 2019.
Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. by clicking here.
